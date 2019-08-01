They may no longer be together, but Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are absolutely crushing it when it comes to coparenting their son, Jack Pratt. The Mom actress recently dished how she and the Jurassic World actor are raising their 6-year-old son to become his parents’ biggest fan.

“We make him watch our films on a daily basis,” the 42-year-old beauty hilariously revealed to Us Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue. Anna even shared some of Jack’s favorite films! “He loves Observe and Report on my end [and] Scary Movie 1 through 4.” Sounds like Jack has some good taste!

Anna — who welcomed the former couple’s first and only child in August 2012 — also admitted that Jack is pretty good at getting what he wants. “I wish I could capture his voice because it’s still the sweetest, and he totally knows how to manipulate me,” the House Bunny star shared with the outlet.

This includes being allowed to watch any movie he wants and there is no limit to how many he is allowed to see. “He’s like, ‘Mommy, is it OK if I watch’ whatever movie? [And] I let him watch. I’m not even sure I can tell you what I let him watch,” she sweetly explained. “I’ll get, like, parental guilt that I don’t need anymore.”

Considering Anna and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, called it quits in 2018 after nine years of marriage, the two have a pretty amicable relationship. In fact, the Unqualified author — who moved on with boyfriend Michael Barrett while Chris married Katherine Schwarzenegger — once opened up about how they’re making it work for their son.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” she gushed to Us Weekly in January 2018. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

We have no doubt Chris and Anna will continue to be the best coparents!