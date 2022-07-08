Actress Anjelica Huston was part of one of the most iconic movie marriages while playing Morticia Addams in The Addams Family franchise. In the 1991 comedy, she dazzled audiences with her rapport with costar Raul Julia who portrayed her onscreen husband, Gomez Addams. Away from the screen, Anjelica met the love of her life, her late husband, Robert Graham. Get to know more about her former spouse.

Who Was Anjelica Huston’s Husband, Robert Graham?

Before meeting Robert, Anjelica was in a long relationship with Jack Nicholson from 1973 to 1990. Two years after the breakup, the Academy Award winner married Robert, a sculptor. The Mexican-born artist studied at San Jose State University in California. Soon after completing his training at San Franscisco Art Institute, his art was on display in galleries all over the world.

Bei/Shutterstock

After their 1992 wedding, the pair lived in a home built by Robert in the early ‘90s in Venice, California. The Smash actress supported her husband and his big projects including creating The Great Bronze Doors at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in Los Angeles. Robert also shared the screen with Anjelica in the 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. He was a father to son Steven Graham from his first marriage to Joey Graham.

In their time away from the spotlight, Robert, or “Bob” as the film icon liked to call him, joined his wife to go horseback riding. She first purchased a horse ranch in the ‘80s. The California Hall of Fame inductee also purchased a horse of his own so it could be a hobby they did together.

“He looked so beautiful on the horse. It was as if he was a natural rider,” the Huff actress recalled to Vanity Fair in February 2010. “So, I took him riding up in the hills, and we found ourselves on the edge of a precipice. And it terrified him! He never rode again. He liked the horse, though. He used to enjoy looking at her.”

How Did Robert Graham Die?

In the weeks leading up to his death, Robert was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. He died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 70 on December 27, 2008. Anjelica shared the details surrounding her husband’s sudden death during a March 2012 interview on Piers Morgan Tonight.

“I didn’t know what was going on … He got through nine weeks in the hospital, and then came out and was in rehab and then came home. … Then, he just started to die and there seemed to be nothing that we could do, just to be there and hold his hand,” she said.

Years after Robert’s death, Anjelica still cherishes all the memories they made together during their 16-year union.

“I miss Bob a lot,” she said in a May 2019 interview with Vulture. “I think about him very often, yes.”