The wounds are still fresh. Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went their separate ways over three years ago, there are still hard feelings between the two, sources told Us Weekly.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad,” an insider dished. “She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”

Dennis Stone/Shutterstock

Brad, 55, and Angelina, 44, are parents to six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The two were together for nearly 12 years and married for two years before they separated in 2016. But it seems like the former couple could not agree on simple things, like how to raise their brood.

“Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie’s restlessness,” another source told Us. “Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences,” the insider added.

As Angelina has the travel bug, she would like the freedom to pick up and move her children whenever she chooses. Unfortunately, Angelina can’t move out of California until her children are 18. “Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,” She told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on November 5.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Despite the tension between Angie and Brad over their home base, it appears the Jolie-Pitt kids may also have some beef with their father as well — especially Maddox. The relationship between father and son has seemingly been strained since an alleged incident on a private plane in 2016.

Angelina has tried to step in and bring the two back together, but Maddox “hasn’t been receptive,” a source told Us Weekly back in October. “And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss.”

Since arriving at university, the 18-year-old has spoken out about his relationship status with his father. As he is clearly close with his mother, who already helped him settle in at school, he said he isn’t sure his father would be doing the same.

When asked whether Brad will be stopping by, he replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” in a video exclusively obtained by In Touch. “Whatever happens, happens,” he added.

Hopefully, the Jolie-Pitts will get back on good terms sooner than later.