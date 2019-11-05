So scary! Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were forced to evacuate the set of their current movie, The Eternals, while filming in the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, Spain, due to an unexploded bomb found in the area. Luckily, experts were able to get everything under control when they disarmed the device — which was thought to have been from World War II since the Nazis had a base on the island during that time period.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched, but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed,” an insider told The Sun. “Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

Shutterstock

While it seems like everyone is OK, it’s unclear if Angelina, 44, and Richard, 33, returned to filming after the incident. In the new Marvel superheroes movie — which is supposed to be released in November 2020 — Angelina and Richard are playing characters Thena and Ikaris, respectively. There are other Hollywood A-listers participating in the anticipated movie including Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

In July, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider alum made a surprise appearance at the Marvel’s Comic-Con panel, where she spoke about her upcoming role. “I’m so excited to be here. I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do,” she told the crowd. “We all have read the script. We all know what the task ahead is, and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Shutterstock

The Game of Thrones star echoed similar sentiments. “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants,” he added.

Meanwhile, Angelina — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt — was recently spotted with some of her kids during a shopping spree in Spain on October 28. The mom of six looked happy as she was smiling and laughing with her kiddos.

We just hope everyone is safe during this time.