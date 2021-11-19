Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked effortlessly cool in ripped jeans and a sweatshirt while hitting the red carpet with her mom and brother Pax Jolie-Pitt for the premiere of the new documentary Paper & Glue.

The trio dressed casually for the Los Angeles-based event on Thursday, November 18, ​​with Angelina, 46, donning a simple and chic turtleneck dress, while Pax, 17, was clad in a plaid button-up and jeans, which he paired with Converse sneakers like his sister, 15.

Fans have looked forward to seeing appearances from the A-lister’s children shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt after she’s made it a family affair at recent events. Angelina brought five out of her six kids to three separate premieres so far, having last hit the red carpet in London on October 27.

During that event, Shiloh stole the show by rewearing one of Angelina’s vintage Dior dresses. Angelina had previously worn the Dior Fall/Winter 2019-2020 piece while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019, which has since been hemmed for Shiloh’s red carpet look and adjusted on the neckline and straps.

The Gia actress shed new light on her life as a parent of six in People’s 2021 Kindness Issue in September, one month after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified in her and Brad’s custody case, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted Brad more time with the former couple’s five minor children.

Angelina filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 57, in 2016 and the exes were legally declared single in 2019 as the finalization of their divorce continues.

“I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina said in the interview, adding, “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'”

“[My kids are] pretty great people, and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything,” she added. “My children have done many, many loving things,” Angelina proudly shared. “My children’s kindness has been very healing to me.”

