Maleficent star Angelina Jolie isn’t letting anything stifle her dating life. Since separating from Brad Pitt in 2016, she “has been on a few dates” with some charming people but, ultimately, “nothing serious” has come out of them.

“She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” a source recently revealed to Us Weekly about Angie’s dating life. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

Shutterstock

When Angie, 44, filed for divorce from Brad, 55, she listed the reason for their separation was “irreconcilable differences.” At that time, the two actors had to figure out how they would move on from each other and share their six kids — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11 — equally.

However, as of last spring, they finally came to an agreement about their custody battle and now Angie is just waiting for all of her children to legally become adults so she can live with them outside the U.S.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” she recently told Harper’s BAZAAR about her plans for the future. “Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

It appears Angie can’t take the kids too far away from Brad because he lives in Los Angeles for work. But, just as soon as the time comes for her to leave, Angie knows exactly where to go — and it’s nowhere near Hollywood.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been,” she explained. “I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year, we break ground on a home in Africa.”

Once Angelina’s kids are all grown up, she might focus more on her dating life. Who knows, love could be right around the corner!