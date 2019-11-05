Following a rough few years for Angelina Jolie, including a drawn-out divorce with Brad Pitt and a bitter custody battle over their six kids, the beloved actress said she’s finally starting to feel like herself again. During a recent interview for the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Angelina opened up about how her children’s strength inspired her to become a better person.

“They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength,” the 44-year-old beauty shared with the outlet. “As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Maleficent star — who is the proud mom of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — added that her brood of kids even helped her rediscover herself. “The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm,” she gushed. “My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it.”

Angelina explained that it’s “especially” important that her kids discover their true selves too. “I think kids need to be able to say, ‘Here’s who I am, and what I believe,'” the Academy Award winner shared with the outlet. “We can’t prevent them from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss. But we can teach them to live better through it.”

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star — who filed for divorce from the Ad Astra actor, 55, in 2016 after two years of marriage — also told the outlet that, although she “would love to live abroad,” she has to wait until each of her kids are 18 to move because they have to be based “where their father chooses to live.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Angelina’s future plans to live outside the United States come as no surprise considering her eldest son, Maddox, is currently studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. Even though she still has a few years until Vivienne and Knox turn 18, a source told Closer Weekly in August that the famous family plans on visiting Maddox more often than not.

“Angie is already planning on spending more time there and bringing the rest of the kids,” an insider close to the family exclusively told Closer at the time Maddox left for school at the end of summer. “She wants Maddox to spread his wings and fly, but she’s also going to miss him terribly. She says Maddox is setting the example for all her children, which is to follow your dreams, take chances, and explore the world.”

Angelina couldn’t be a more supportive and inspiring mom even if she tried!