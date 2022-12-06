The Office alum Angela Kinsey is always down for an island adventure! The podcast host and her husband, Joshua Snyder, have taken so many romantic trips together since their 2016 wedding. She has snapped some gorgeous bikini photos while hanging out by the ocean.

From Tahiti to Belize, the Tall Girl actress has added so many stamps to her passport. In July 2021, Angela posted several gorgeous snapshots from a family vacation to Hawaii, one of her most frequent travel destinations over the years. A bikini-clad Angela looked like she had a blast snorkeling, hiking and tubing with the ones she loves the most.

“Kauai you are a dream,” she captioned one picture sitting poolside. “Thanks for a beautiful vacation. We’ve met some awesome folks and made great family memories!”

Angela, who shares her daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein, with her ex-husband, Warren Lieberstein, also loves documenting her days spent by the pool at her Los Angeles home. Her hubby is a dad to two sons, Jack and Cade, from his previous marriage. Pool parties are often on the agenda for the blended family of five.

In May 2020, Angela posted a video diving into the pool one month ahead of her 49th birthday. She captioned the clip, in which she donned a black bikini, with a sentiment about aging.

“Don’t be afraid of your 40s,” she wrote. “It’s the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in my life. As far as the pool, deep sofas, comfy chairs, low-riding cars, etc…getting in is easier than getting out.”

Any time Angela hits the beach or the pool, her swimsuit style is a perfect 10. The New Girl alum revealed there is one beach accessory that she cannot live without.

“If I could only wear one shoe for the rest of my life, it’d be flip-flops,” she told NY Magazine in March 2020. “Because I’m a dork, sometimes I’ll even wear socks with them. My daughter hates that and rolls her eyes, but whatever — they’re functional.”

Angela shared one of her favorite hacks for going to the beach and it involves waking up very early with her family.

“When you get to the beach at 9 a.m., you have the whole place to yourself,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2022. “You know my husband, he had us loaded up at 8 a.m.”

Keep scrolling to see Angela’s gorgeous bikini photos.