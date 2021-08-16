Angela Bassett Doesn’t Age! A Roundup of the Star’s Sexiest Red Carpet Fashion From 1998 to Now

Angela Bassett doesn’t just take home accolades from prestigious awards shows like the SAGs and Golden Globes, she also shuts down the red carpet with her incredible fashion! Since rising to fame in the early ’90s, the Emmy-nominated star has been photographed wearing some stunning ensembles over the last few decades.

At the 1994 Golden Globes, where she won the honor for Best Actress for her breakout role in What’s Love Got to Do With It, Angela stepped out at the event in a ravishing black gown that featured a peplum fringe around the waist, as well as beautiful lace detail. The bombshell was glowing as she posed with her first major award.

Later in the decade, Angela turned heads at the Carousel of Hope Ball, where she wore a sexy red and black maxi dress. The two-toned frock featured a deep sweetheart neckline and long lace sleeves, and she tied the look together by wearing her hair up in a bun and accessorized with jewelry.

The Black Panther star’s fashion has only evolved as the years have passed. Angela can rock just about anything from a high-end ensemble on the red carpet to a T-shirt and jeans while out and about, and her longtime stylist said it’s because she’s not afraid to go “out of her comfort zone.”

“The thing I love most about dressing Angela is her total and complete trust in me and my vision,” Jennifer Austin told Us Weekly in March 2020. “She has let me change her image and style, and has never questioned me or my choices.”

Speaking with the outlet, the fashion guru offered an idea of what we could find in the American Horror Story alum’s closet. “Angela loves outfits that are comfortable and easy,” Jennifer shared. “A jumpsuit is one of her favorite things to wear so it is always fun when I find one in a great color, fabric or one with an interesting neckline.”

Because the mom of two — who shares twins Bronwyn and Slater with husband Courtney B. Vance — only had “a closet full of black clothes” when Jennifer “first started styling her” nearly a decade ago, she makes it a point to incorporate bright hues into the 9-1-1 star’s wardrobe. “I try to keep Angela in as much color as possible,” the celeb stylist dished.

No wonder Angela always rocks the red carpet!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the actress’ sexiest fashion over the years.