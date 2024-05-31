Like all good friends, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen aren’t afraid to take playful jabs at each other. The latter of the two appeared during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Thursday, May 30.

“I love when you and Anderson Cooper go on daddy field trips with the kids. Who do you think is the more neurotic out of the two of you?” cohost Mark Consuelos asked Andy, 55. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host responded, “I actually think I might be. You would think that he is…”

Anderson, 56, shares kids Wyatt and Sebastian with ex Benjamin Maisani while Andy is a dad of kids Ben and Lucy.

“His kids also don’t ever seem to do anything wrong and it annoys me so much! I’m like, my kid is just out of a time out and headed into another time out. And his kids are like, ‘Yes Daddy, I will do that,'” Andy said. “I’m like, ‘Do you have any issues in your home?’ It’s annoying to me!”

Kelly Ripa, who has been friends with both Andy and Anderson for decades, chimed in to say that she agreed with Andy’s statement. “I keep telling him that. I’m like, ‘This is not representative of children!’” she said.

Andy finished off the segment by saying, “I’m like, ‘Do they ever cry?’ It’s very annoying.”

The comments were made all in good fun, as Andy and Anderson have been friends for more than a decade.

“We’ve known each other for years. But I would say in the last 15 years, we’ve gotten much closer because he’s been able to kind of guide me as I’ve been in front of the camera, and guide me navigating what that is,” Andy said during an episode of Bruce Bozzi‘s podcast “Table for Two” in December 2022.

Andy also explained that he has gotten a lot of advice from Anderson about TV hosting over the years.

“There are a lot of things about navigating that world of doing a show every night that he can relate to and that he’s given me really good advice about,” the Real Housewives producer said, adding, “saying the wrong thing and getting it printed in the paper.”

“We’ve been able to develop our friendship as a public duo which has been fun for me and for him,” he added.