Proud friend Andy Cohen couldn’t help but get emotional as he talked about Anderson Cooper becoming a dad. The Watch What Happens Live host gushed over watching the CNN star “light up” following the arrival of his first child, son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via surrogacy on April 27.

“What I’ve said and he said is, it’s not easy and you have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man,” the 51-year-old shared during an episode of Radio Andy on Monday, May 4. “He went through a lot and I’m just so happy his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy, and I already see Anderson light up and open up in new ways.”

Considering Andy welcomed 15-month-old son Benjamin via surrogacy in February 2019, he’s thrilled to watch his longtime pal begin his own journey to fatherhood. “Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family,” the Bravo star sweetly added.

Andy noted he’s especially elated over Wyatt’s arrival considering the two TV stars have “been talking about this for a long time.”

“His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on doing this himself,” he explained. “It was fun over this past year for Anderson to come over and for me to watch him with Ben and know that this would be his thing. He was obviously paying attention to a lot and it’s just great.”

The former Love Connection host also can’t wait to watch son Ben and Wyatt “grow up together and be friends and get to know each other,” he marveled. “It’s a great age difference for them to be pals — only one year.” So sweet!

The iconic anchor first shared the news of his son’s arrival in a lengthy and emotional post via Instagram on April 30. “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father,” he wrote. “This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old.”

Along with a series of heartwarming photos of his little man, Anderson also revealed the special meaning behind Wyatt’s moniker.

“He is named after my father, who died when I was 10,” he explained. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom‘s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.”

We bet Andy and Anderson can’t wait to get Ben and Wyatt together for fun playdates!