Andy Cohen Gushes It’s ‘So Beautiful’ Watching Anderson Cooper ‘Light Up’ Since Welcoming Son Wyatt
Proud friend Andy Cohen couldn’t help but get emotional as he talked about Anderson Cooper becoming a dad. The Watch What Happens Live host gushed over watching the CNN star “light up” following the arrival of his first child, son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via surrogacy on April 27.
“What I’ve said and he said is, it’s not easy and you have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man,” the 51-year-old shared during an episode of Radio Andy on Monday, May 4. “He went through a lot and I’m just so happy his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy, and I already see Anderson light up and open up in new ways.”
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Considering Andy welcomed 15-month-old son Benjamin via surrogacy in February 2019, he’s thrilled to watch his longtime pal begin his own journey to fatherhood. “Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family,” the Bravo star sweetly added.
Andy noted he’s especially elated over Wyatt’s arrival considering the two TV stars have “been talking about this for a long time.”
“His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on doing this himself,” he explained. “It was fun over this past year for Anderson to come over and for me to watch him with Ben and know that this would be his thing. He was obviously paying attention to a lot and it’s just great.”
The former Love Connection host also can’t wait to watch son Ben and Wyatt “grow up together and be friends and get to know each other,” he marveled. “It’s a great age difference for them to be pals — only one year.” So sweet!
The iconic anchor first shared the news of his son’s arrival in a lengthy and emotional post via Instagram on April 30. “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father,” he wrote. “This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old.”
Along with a series of heartwarming photos of his little man, Anderson also revealed the special meaning behind Wyatt’s moniker.
“He is named after my father, who died when I was 10,” he explained. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom‘s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.”
We bet Andy and Anderson can’t wait to get Ben and Wyatt together for fun playdates!