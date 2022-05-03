Andy Cohen Loves Being a Dad to Kids Benjamin and Lucy! Meet the TV Host’s 2 Children

Bravo host Andy Cohen is a family man! The proud dad’s life changed when he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February 2019. He decided to expand his family once more with the arrival of his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April 2022.

After becoming a dad to Ben, Andy began documenting his experiences as a single dad on Instagram. The pair have made fans smile with their matching pajamas and Halloween costumes each year and adorable moments spent laughing and making memories that will last a lifetime.

At the 60th Clio Awards in September 2019, Andy revealed that he was not ruling out giving Ben a sibling.

“I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” he told Closer at the time.

He continued to share the cutest bonding moments with his son online including hanging out with pal Anderson Cooper and his kids, Wyatt Morgan Cooper and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. During a candid March 2021 interview with Access, Andy reflected on becoming a parent for the first time and how much his life changed for the better.

“The one bright, bright light of the pandemic for me has been Ben. I could honestly say that he saved my life,” he said. “I don’t know what I would have been doing for the last year. The time that I’ve gotten to spend with him.”

The Real Housewives producer shared that Ben became a big brother in a sweet Instagram post in April 2022.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds, 13 [ounces], and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” Andy captioned the first photo with his daughter. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

The following day, the Missouri native posted a heartwarming snap of Ben meeting his sister for the first time. He gave her a kiss on the cheek during the interaction, already adjusting to the role of big brother.

Keep scrolling to meet Andy’s two children, Ben and Lucy.