Aww! Andy Cohen reflected on the last year as a father as he celebrated son Benjamin’s first birthday on Tuesday, February 4. The Watch What Happens Live star shared a never-before-seen snapshot from the day of Ben’s birthday and a heartwarming message for the adorable birthday boy.

“One year ago tonight, I sat alone in a hospital room with my newborn son pondering our future,” Andy, 51, captioned his post. “I didn’t know then how his smile would brighten my day, what simple joy each new progression of his growth would bring and most of all what a lovely boy he would become.”

The Andy Cohen Diaries author, who welcomed his first and only son via surrogacy in early February 2019, gave a special shout-out to the person who brought Ben into his life. “I am so grateful to my surrogate in California who made this all possible, and for every day of our first year… and can’t wait for the next,” he gushed. “Happy birthday, sweet little Ben.”

In the photo he shared, which was taken by Hollywood BFF John Mayer, Andy can be seen holding his little bundle of joy just moments after he made his highly anticipated arrival. While thousands of the Radio Andy star’s fans took to the post’s comments section to join in on Ben’s birthday celebrations, it was his famous friends’ messages that garnered the most attention.

“Feels like yesterday,” Kelly Ripa gushed alongside two heart emojis, while Bob Saget echoed, “Best image I’ve seen tonight.” Donny Osmond also chimed in, writing, “There really is nothing sweeter. Happy birthday Ben!”

Instagram/Andy Cohen

Ever since Andy welcomed baby Ben into his life, fans can’t get enough of the father-son duo. The beloved TV personality first shared the news of his plans for parenthood during an episode of his hit Bravo talk show in December 2017.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight, I want you to be the first to know, that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he explained at the time.

Now that Andy has gotten hang of fatherhood, it’s hard not to wonder if he’s considering having another child. Although fans would love to see the star as a father of two, it might be a little while before Andy has another baby.

“I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” he dished exclusively to Closer Weekly in September 2019.