Too cute! Andy Cohen and son Benjamin looked happier than ever while having a pajama party at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Watch What Happens Live host shared the cutest photos of him and his little man wearing matching outfits in quarantine.

“Three cheers for PJ party!” Andy, 51, captioned two snapshots of the father-son duo donning the same ensembles via Instagram on Sunday, May 17. The beloved TV personality’s 15-month-old tot looked so grown up as he stared at his famous father in amazement while clapping together.

By the look on Ben’s face, there’s no doubt Andy has been doing all he can to keep his adorable mini-me entertained in self-isolation. In early May, the doting dad of one — who welcomed Ben via surrogacy in February 2019 — uploaded the sweetest video of his kiddo dancing to Madonna.

“We’ve been jamming to music since the day he was born, and it makes me sooo proud to see him finding the groove all on his own!” the Bravo star gushed alongside a clip of his child shaking his hips. “He digs @madonna and the @gratefuldead, like me!”

Although Andy and Ben are spending all the time they can together in quarantine, the TV producer was previously in self-isolation for two weeks without his son after he tested positive for COVID-19. In late March, the “Radio Andy” star got candid about the emotional moment he reunited with Ben after being apart for so long.

“The reunion … it was really sweet. I raced in there,” Andy told John Mayer during an episode of his SiriusXM show at the time. “I opened the door that leads me down the hallway and when I opened it, he knows that I’m coming always and that’s usually a sign … he usually gets excited.”

Andy explained when he peeked his “head around the corner,” his little bundle of joy was standing there waiting. “He looked over and his mouth, it was just wide-open with delight … is how I would describe it,” the handsome hunk marveled.

Considering how much Andy loves being a dad, we wouldn’t be surprised if he was hoping to give his son a little brother or sister. While chatting with Closer Weekly in September 2019, the Emmy Award winner revealed whether he sees another baby in his future.

“I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” he dished exclusively to Closer at an event, adding he’s completely over the moon about Ben. “He’s great.”

