Andie MacDowell found fame in 1978 when she was spotted by a modeling scout and signed to a deal with Elite Model Management. The chance encounter was only just the start of a tremendous Hollywood career as an actress, model and spokesperson for major brands. After more than four decades in Hollywood, Andie’s net worth has grown to new heights.

Andie has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Wealthy Persons. The South Carolina native moved to Paris to begin her modeling career in 1979. Andie landed major ad campaigns for designer brands like Calvin Klein and Armani throughout the ‘80s. After years of acting classes, the mother of three scored her breakout role in Sex, Lies, and Videotape in 1989. She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role of Ann Bishop Mullany and solidified her status as a Hollywood starlet shortly after.

“Modeling gave me great stability, but I really wanted to be a working actor. So it blows my mind that everything happened at once: I had a baby that year and my son made me feel even safer, for some reason,” Andie shared in an October 2021 interview with Bustle. “Then things really changed after I starred in Sex, Lies, and Videotape. It won an award at Sundance, so critically it was huge, and then people’s perception of who I was and what I was capable of shifted, so I just started working all the time.”

In 1990, Andie earned another Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film Green Card. The ‘90s were a decade full of major movie roles for the model who proved to be a scene-stealer in Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral. In between starring in blockbuster films, Andie signed a deal with L’Oréal to become the face of the brand, a deal that has lasted more than 35 years.

“When I first signed to L’Oréal, I found out I was pregnant and I was so afraid they were going to drop me, but they didn’t, so I had a lot of admiration for that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2018. “Then, I continued to work with them through every pregnancy and I even shot a commercial eight months pregnant which was funny, and I worked right after having babies.”

The brunette beauty took her talents to several television series as well, starring in 2012’s Jane by Design, and Cedar Cove from 2013 to 2015. Andie made a cameo in Magic Mike XXL in 2015 before starring in the 2019 comedy-horror film Ready or Not. She joined the cast of Wireless on Quibi in 2020 before landing a role in Dashing in December on Paramount+.

One of Andie’s biggest and most rewarding roles was starring in Maid on Netflix alongside her daughter Margaret Qualley. Andie shares Margaret with her ex-husband Paul Qualley, whom she divorced in 1999. The mother-daughter duo have a very close bond and are always sharing sweet glimpses into their relationship with the world.

“Every moment was precious for me,” Andie told USA Today in October 2021 about working with her daughter. “I really wanted to do a good job because it meant everything to me because I was scared it would never happen again.”