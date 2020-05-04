Before Anderson Cooper welcomed his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, on April 27, he told his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, that he was going to be a father ahead of her June 2019 death.

“I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” the Anderson Cooper 360 star, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday, May 4. “[My son], Wyatt, hadn’t been created, was not a being at that point, but I had the idea in my head. I was in the process.”

Sadly, Gloria died from stomach cancer at age 95. Although she never got to meet her grandson, Anderson, 52, paid homage to his mom and late dad, Wyatt Cooper, by naming his kid after them.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” the TV personality said via Instagram on Thursday, April 30. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.”

Not having his mom around has been incredibly hard on the CNN star. In June 2019, Anderson opened up about what his life has been like without Gloria when he spoke to his studio audience on his talk show.

“My dad died when I was 10, and my brother when I was 21. She was the last of my immediate family, the last person who knew me from the beginning,” he said. “They’re all gone and it feels very lonely right now. I hope they are at least together.”

The dad of one also revealed he was by his mother’s side when she died. “Being able to spend those nine days and nights with her was a great, great blessing. They were the most extraordinary days of my life, and I’m very grateful,” the New York native shared. “Though I was holding her hand and her head when she took her last breath, it’s still a little hard for me to believe that she’s gone.”

Gloria’s legacy lives on in Anderson and her grandson, Wyatt.