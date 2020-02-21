It has been less than a year since the death of Gloria Vanderbilt, and her son Anderson Cooper took some time to pay tribute to her on what would have been her 96th birthday.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, February 20th, to share some beautiful words for his famous mom. “Today is my mom’s birthday. @gloriavanderbilt would have been 96. She lived life on her own terms, and there was no one else quite like her. What a mom! What a woman! What a life!” the journalist wrote alongside numerous photos of his late mother. That wasn’t it though, as Anderson would praise Gloria even more in another post.

“I’ve slowly been going through boxes of photos and files. My mom kept every note, every letter she ever received,” the TV personality wrote. “It is sad going through everything, but also brings back many amazing memories. Happy birthday mom, you will always be in my heart.” So sweet!

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

People were loving the two posts, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Nothing in life can compete with a mothers love. Nothing,” one person said. Another added, “She was an icon! A true Feminist before that term became popular!” Even Anderson’s longtime pal Andy Cohen chimed in.

“You really look alike and I’m not sure I realized it until now,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 51, said.

The artist and fashion designer died on June 17, 2019. Anderson has been quite open about her death too, once revealing just how alone he feels now. “My dad died when I was 10, and my brother when I was 21. She was the last of my immediate family, the last person who knew me from the beginning. They’re all gone and it feels very lonely right now. I hope they are at least together,” The Rainbow Comes and Goes author said on his show Anderson 360 a few days later.

Everett/Shutterstock

“Being able to spend those nine days and nights with her was a great, great blessing. They were the most extraordinary days of my life, and I’m very grateful,” he also shared. “Though I was holding her hand and her head when she took her last breath, it’s still a little hard for me to believe that she’s gone.”

We won’t ever forget Gloria!