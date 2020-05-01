Another shot. Anderson Cooper and ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani “quietly got back together” before the TV host welcomed his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, according to Us Weekly.

“Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” multiple sources told the outlet on Friday, May 1. “Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”

In March 2018, Anderson, 52, revealed he and Benjamin, 47, were calling it quits after nine years of dating. “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” the CNN star said in a statement, adding that they’ll always “remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Although the new dad of one didn’t go into detail about their split, he told People in 2017 that being a “workaholic” definitely impacted his relationship with Benjamin.

“I think he’s annoyed that I travel so much but he also knows how much I like it. He’s kind of used to it,” Anderson said. “He’s never asked me not to go somewhere. He’s pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he’s cool with that.” Due to his demanding job, the silver-haired hunk would only be off “about one weekend a month.”

However, in May 2017 they did make time for one another when the two lovebirds took an amazing trip to Venice. Judging by the pics Anderson shared on Instagram, it looked like they had a lot of fun.

“Why is he making me go to every single museum?” Anderson hilariously captioned one shot of Benjamin in Italy. In another snap, the TV personality called his partner an “art expert” and said he’s “the complainer who wants to take naps.” LOL.

We’re just glad they’re back together again!