Not wasting any time! Photos have surfaced of a life-size cutout of Ana de Armas in Ben Affleck‘s trash can following news of their split.

The cutout features the Knives Out actress lying on her stomach with her feet crossed in the air behind her and a huge smile on her face. Previously, it was reported that Ben’s three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, — used the cutout to play a prank on their dad.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, January 18, the same life-size cutout was seen being thrown into a large garbage bin outside the actor’s home. It took two people to stuff the cutout into the trash.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Earlier that day, Closer confirmed Ana, 32, and Ben, 48, called it quits after nearly one year of dating.

“Ana ended the relationship,” a source divulged to In Touch of their breakup. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.” Despite their romance coming to an end, the insider noted that the pair are on “amicable terms and still talk,” but their relationship “is over.”

Still, Ben is “heartbroken” over their split because he “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work,” a separate insider divulged.

The Gone Girl star is “struggling to come to terms” with being single again after meeting on the set of their movie Deep Water, said the source. Though “Ana is upset too,” she’s “young and has her whole life ahead of her,” added the insider. “She’s focusing on the future and her career.”

In December, the Knock Knock actress and director took a big step in their relationship — Ana moved into the father of three’s Los Angeles mansion after placing her Venice, California, property on the market. Despite the exciting milestone, their new arrangement apparently caused a shift in their “dynamic,” particularly when it came to navigating coparenting with the 13 Going on 30 star.

“Jen is an overprotective mom, and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it, though,” another insider close to the couple previously told In Touch. “Her children are her main focus.”

It sounds like everyone is ready to move on.