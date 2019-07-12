So scary! Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command officers caught an intruder who scaled the gates at Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth was fast asleep.

“There was an intruder at the Palace while the Queen lay sleeping in her bedroom and he was on the loose before the cops arrested him,” a royal insider recently explained to The Sun about the dangerous situation. “He was determined to get inside the palace and was banging down the doors but, thank goodness, everything was locked up.”

Once the queen, 93, awoke from her slumber, the palace’s security officers informed her about the situation and insured her that everything was handled. “We are all relieved that the doors were locked this time and he wasn’t able to get inside where the Queen was,” the source said. Thank goodness!

Some of the officers believe that the intruder knew Queen Elizabeth was at home because the Royal Standard flag was flying high on the palace’s property. And according to the royal family’s official website, the flag is flown when the queen is at certain places so her location is always known to her staff members.

“The Royal Standard is flown when The Queen is in residence in one of the Royal Palaces, on The Queen’s car on official journeys and on aircraft (when on the ground),” the site reads, so it’s very possible that the intruder knew where to find the queen late at night.

“The man was not found in possession of any offensive weapons and the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related,” a Met spokesman said, according to the Evening Standard. “He remains in custody at a central London police station.”

Thank goodness the queen is safe. We can’t imagine what would have happened if Her Royal Highness was harmed in any type of way!