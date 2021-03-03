This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. TO view the original article and recipe, click here.

Are you looking for a short & sweet nightcap treat? If so, the B-52 is sure to delight your tastebuds. While it can be annoying to pour this drink properly, it’s definitely one of the classiest looking shots in the bartending biz. Plus, even if you don’t get the layers of this drink just right, it has a relatively low ABV—so, don’t feel too bad about drinking two!

Because the B-52 includes strong notes of orange liqueur, it blends in perfectly with Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. We bet you won’t even know you’re getting your daily dose of CBD while downing this drool-worthy dessert cocktail.

CBD B-52 Recipe

If you want to make the B-52 right, you have to practice extreme patience. Generally speaking, the slower you pour these ingredients, the better chance you’ll have of creating a clean, Instagram-worthy shot.

But simply pouring your drinks super slow won’t guarantee “B-52 brilliance.” Indeed, every bartender who makes a proper B-52 will use the back of a barspoon as they pour their Irish Cream and Grand Marnier. This simple technique dramatically increases the odds each of these ingredients will naturally separate.

Ingredients

1/3 oz Kahlúa

1/3 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream

1/3 oz Grand Marnier

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour Kahlúa a third of the way up a one ounce shot glass

Slowly pour Bailey’s Irish Cream over the back of a barspoon

Carefully add Grand Marnier over the barspoon

Top with Tribe CBD oil

While most people say the B-52 is, well, “the bomb,” there are plenty of ways to spice up this creamy shot. For instance, some people like to swap out Grand Marnier for the “almondy” Italian liqueur amaretto. However, if you’re going to use amaretto, most mixologists recommend putting it in before the Kahlúa to create three layers.

For an extra potent B-52, some people like to add a touch of rum to the top of their shot. It’s also not unheard of to add a nip of vodka for an extra boozy B-52.

