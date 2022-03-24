Actress, stand-up comedian and Oscars 2022 host Amy Schumer is one of the funniest and most successful ladies in Hollywood, but she prioritizes another role outside of her stardom — caring for her baby boy, Gene Fischer, with husband Chris Fischer.

Keep reading to learn more about Amy’s son Gene and her birth journey!

The couple, who married in February 2018, welcomed their child on May 5, 2019, and he was originally named Gene Attell Fischer. However, the pair later changed Gene’s middle name to David because Amy mentioned his full name sounded like the word “genital.”

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” the American Pie actress said during an April 2020 episode of her podcast, “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith.” “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’”

All jokes aside, the Trainwreck star’s pregnancy journey was anything but easy. As she has been vocal regarding her hyperemesis gravidarum and endometriosis conditions, she had to undergo a Caesarean section in order to safely bring Gene into the world.

“10:55 p.m., our royal baby was born,” Amy wrote via Instagram at the time of Gene’s birth, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child Archie being born the following day.

Though she didn’t publicly describe the painful ordeal she experienced, Amy later opened up about getting her uterus removed to combat the condition.

“If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis,” she captioned an Instagram post in September 2021. “Women really need to stop telling other women that being in pain is normal!”

Amy revealed six months later that she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) after she welcomed her toddler to try conceiving another child.

“I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard,” she explained in a March 2022 episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast “Dear Chelsea.”

“People do it so many times,” Amy continued. “I did it one time and I was like, ‘I’m gonna die. This is awful.’ … I got like 31 eggs, and I was like, ‘I’m Fertile Myrtle.’ I felt very hot. And then [with] the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo, and we tried and it didn’t work, and now, I don’t have a uterus.”

Despite her strenuous experiences, the New York City native enjoys spending time with her adorable baby boy, who is growing right before her eyes! Shortly after he was born, the Snatched actress shared a touching video via Instagram of her holding little Gene, as he smiled for the camera while his mommy kissed his cheeks.

On another occasion, Amy uploaded a sweet snapshot of her holding Gene in a pool, introducing him to swimming.

Scroll down to see more adorable photos of Amy with her son, Gene!