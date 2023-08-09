Good Morning America’s undercover lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes tanked their careers when their affair came to light in December. Now sources tell Closer the pair want the show to fail too! “Amy and T.J. loved hearing how GMA’s ratings dropped after their departure,” says an insider. They weren’t so thrilled when the program rebounded with TV vet Lara Spencer. “People are saying it’s because of Lara and her sunny, smart personality,” says the insider, adding that Amy, 50, and 45-year-old T.J. “were always jealous of Lara and saw her as a threat and they were proved right.”

For her part, Lara, 54, is aware of the sour grapes. “It’s a very small circle and everyone talks,” notes the insider. “She’s a veteran, so she’s used to all the cattiness and backbiting.” Meanwhile, the out-of-work couple is eager to get back on TV. “They’re trying to stay positive and enjoy the downtime,” says the insider. “But there are moments when they worry.”