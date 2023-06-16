Moving on. Amy Robach and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, have put their Garrison, New York, home up for sale amid her romance with T.J. Holmes, Closer can confirm.

Amy, 50, and Andrew, 56, listed their 2,500 square foot 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property for $4 million, according to real estate records viewed by Closer.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – originally purchased the 17-acre property for $760k in 2013.

“Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience,” the real estate listing on Zillow reads.

Amy and Andrew have put their home on the market seven months after it came to light that she was in a romantic relationship with her then Good Morning America coanchor, T.J., 45, in November 2022.

At the time of the scandal, Amy and Andrew were still assumed to be married. Meanwhile, T.J. married Marilee Fiebig in 2010.

Rumors that Amy and Andrew split began to circulate in early November 2022 when fans noticed the Emmy winner wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in multiple photographs on her Instagram. Meanwhile, the couple’s last public outing was in June 2022.

Just hours after the photos of Amy and T.J. began to circulate online, the Melrose Place actor deleted all photos of his wife on social media. It’s not clear exactly when Amy and Andrew called it quits, though they finalized their divorce in March 2023.

Meanwhile, T.J. filed divorce papers with the New York County Supreme Court in December 2022, Closer confirmed at the time.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Amid their romance, both Amy and T.J. were let go from GMA. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

They were eventually replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Despite losing their jobs, Amy and T.J. are seemingly going strong and have been spotted on several outings together and have even participated in PDA in recent months. The broadcast journalists were most recently seen on a run together in New York City on Tuesday, June 13.