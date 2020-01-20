So sweet! Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo were all smiles as they stepped out for a stroll on Sunday, January 19. The longtime lovebirds could barely conceal their emotions while sharing a laugh during their rare sighting in Los Angeles.

The American Hustle actress and her handsome hubby, both 45, dressed cool and casually for the afternoon outing. Amy looked gorgeous in an ivory-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and brown booties. The iconic star also accessorized with a matching off-white cardigan, sunglasses and a brown handbag.

As for her hubby, Darren stepped out wearing a white T-shirt underneath a black crew-neck sweater, matching denim jeans and black sneakers. The couple — who tied the knot in 2015 and share 9-year-old daughter Aviana — also matched as they both tied their long, luscious locks into a ponytail.

Although Amy and Darren have only been married a handful of years, they’ve quickly become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. While once chatting with The Times, the red-haired beauty opened up about their loving marriage and how they share such a close bond since getting married after dating for over 15 years.

“We always had the commitment but now he’s stuck with me and I can really act out,” Amy jokingly shared with the magazine. “I’m kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”

Despite having Darren as the best support system as she navigates her motherhood and professional life, Amy is also grateful for the type of father her husband is to their adorable little girl. “It’s sexy to see him raising [Aviana] and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way,” she gushed to Marie Claire in June 2018.

Amy, Darren and Aviana couldn’t be a more adorable family!

