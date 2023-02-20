The American Idol judges are not strapped for cash! Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have massive net worths thanks to their contributions to the music industry and the salaries they make on the show.

The trio first signed on as judges when the series was revived for a 16th season on ABC in 2018. Prior to that, Ryan Seacrest hosted 15 seasons of the singing competition on Fox with a rotating panel of judges. When the show first began in 2002, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were a huge hit with viewers as they helped discover talents like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks.

In the years that followed, other music veterans joined the judging panel like Kara DioGuardi, Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez. While there have been some pretty epic segments with the show’s leading personalities and plenty of unforgettable performances, Katy, Luke and Lionel helped usher in a new era of American Idol.

Lionel has more than 55 years of music experience under his belt, beginning his career in the ‘60s as the lead singer of the Motown group The Commodores. With hits like “All Night Long,” “Hello” and “Lady,” it’s no surprise why the entertainer was tapped to join the iconic program’s revival. He’s been incredibly impressed with all of the talented performers he has seen audition for American Idol throughout the seasons.

“From my standpoint, I have never enjoyed a period of my career more than right now because I have never cried more in public than I’ve ever done on this show,” Lionel admitted during a February 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter while celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. “At this stage of your life, you think, ‘OK, I’ve been through everything. I’ve experienced everything. Nothing can rock me.’ And these kids come in one by one and take me out.”

Luke, who has several chart-topping hits of his own, also loves mentoring contestants and helping them launch their careers.

“My thing is, I remember the joy of when my career really started to take off, I remember that feeling and how special that feeling is and how much fun it is,” the “Country Girl” crooner remarked during a September 2022 interview with Parade. “So, anytime I can help someone have that feeling and feel that rise to stardom, I really, really enjoy that role.”

