Alyssa Farah Griffin is starting a new era of her life in a new home with her husband, Justin Griffin! The View cohost recently announced she was making a big move away from the busy city.

“These kiddos are bound for the Burbs! 👋 I got a call in July of 2022 from @bteta44 that I’d been named co-host of @theviewabc,” she wrote in a September 25 Instagram caption. “My amazing husband agreed to pack up our lives in DC & move to NYC with one month’s notice! 2+ years later we’re headed to our forever home in the NYC suburbs. Thanks for the memories, Upper East Side!”

The post included a photo of the couple standing in front of a sunset and a beautiful skyline in the background.

Alyssa, 35, talked more about the move, as it happened to be the same day that President Joe Biden visited the show. It was a busy day in the Griffin household to say the least.

“I’m officially in the burbs! We had our movers there until 8:30 last night, so literally my day was morning, rush here, get here early, interview the president of the United States, you know get all the feedback that we were while physically moving into my new house,” the TV personality said during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on September 26. “I’m so excited. I’m so happy.”

Alyssa expressed how thrilled she was for the move and praised her husband for taking on the brunt of unpacking and managing the moving process as she has been busy on The View.

“He managed 99 percent of the moving because I had to be here,” the former White House communications director shared. “And he was like, ‘This is a huge day; you have the president. Just focus, don’t rush home.’”

Courtesy of Alyssa Farah Griffin/Instagram

She went on to explain that her husband helped her organize her closet, but she admitted she had a hilarious reaction.

“I’m not good at a lot of the girl things,” Alyssa told podcast viewers. “But he sent me a picture. He’s like, ‘Hey, I ended up moving a few things ‘cause I thought this would work better for you. I was like ‘stop.’”

Alyssa said that everyone needs a partner who “supports you, and believes in your dreams, and will step in for you when you need coverage.

Alyssa and Justin got engaged in July 2020 and got married in November 2021. She celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram featuring a photo from their wedding day.

“Happy 1st anniversary to my amazing husband, @justinpgriffin,” she wrote in her caption alongside the photo in November 2022. “Thank you for supporting me through all the adventures this life together has brought us. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being the most amazing partner I could have dreamt up.”

The pair are also pet parents to an adorable dog. Alyssa revealed that her dog was already enjoying the new home, saying that he was “zooming in the lawn.”