Hoda Kotb was cool as a cucumber when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while covering the Paris Olympics. She’s had several other fashion mishaps on Today, so she’s a pro in handling them by now.

The Oklahoma native was wearing a yellow dress when it ripped down the side of her waist. A talent producer stepped in and was seen gathering up fabric and used a stapler to seal it shut, as seen in an Instagram video Hoda shared on July 30, 2024.

Hoda joked in the caption, “Wardrobe malfunction — nothing that a stapler can’t fix!” Fortunately, she wasn’t on live TV at the time, but the broadcast journalist has had other clothing and hair accidents.