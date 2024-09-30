Alison Sweeney and the Days of Our Lives family are mourning the loss of Drake Hogestyn, who died at age 70 from pancreatic cancer.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” a statement shared on the show’s official X account read on September 28. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business,” the statement continued. “We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Tributes poured in for the beloved soap opera star, including one from Alison, 48, who shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Hogestyn.

“Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person,” she wrote alongside several pictures with her late costar on September 29. “He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives

Kristian Alfonso also shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram page.

“My heart 💔 💔💔….. I’ll always remember you as a Loving , Loving father,husband and Dear friend but mostly an incredible , passionate human being , generous and immensely kind , Always …… Thank youuuu for the love you gave us all everyday Drake on set and off you were always our hero . Love you … Rest in Peace 🕊️my sweet friend,” she wrote.

Hogestyn began starring in Days of Our Lives in 1986, appearing in more than 4,200 episodes of the show over the years. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Post, and their kids, Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra, as well as seven grandchildren.

“Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed,” Ken Corday, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement to TODAY.com on September 29. “His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Martha Madison also took to Instagram to remember Hogestyn and his impact on Days of Our Lives.

“Drake was full of enthusiasm and humor and always told the most amazing stories,” she wrote. “He loved being an actor and always showed grace and gratitude when it came to his work and his fans. He loved his family deeply and was over the moon to be a Grandfather. I’m sending my deepest sympathies to his family and to all of the cast, crew and fans who have loved him for decades.”