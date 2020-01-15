Parenting may feel difficult from time to time, so that’s why Alicia Silverstone has taken on a new approach to raising her 8-year-old son, Bear Blu. In a recent interview, the beloved Clueless actress revealed her genius parenting technique that helps correct her son’s bad behavior without yelling or talking down to him.

“Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that,” Alicia, 43, shared with People. “When you’re really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need … I didn’t find any of that.”

The Batman & Robin actress — who shares only child Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — then explained how she gets her little man’s attention when she feels he’s acting up. “There [have been] moments where there were things we had to redirect and correct, of course, but it just wasn’t the fight that you hear about,” she explained. “The most I have to say is, ‘No thank you, Bear,’” she said, adding, “And he goes, ‘OK.’ … That’s my reprimanding.”

Alicia continued, “And he’s got it. Because he respects me and I respect him.” Aww!

The Blast From the Past star also admitted her son “reminds [her] to be absolutely present, because I don’t want to miss a moment of him, and I don’t want him to feel like anything is more important than him,” the doting mom gushed. However, Alicia explained her son “has the balance of knowing that Mommy has to work, and life is not revolving around him,” she explained.

Overall, Alicia hopes she’s as attentive of a mom as possible. “It’s not some kind of spoiled thing. It’s just that when you love someone, you want to take them in and soak them in. And many of us didn’t get that,” the doting mom gushed. “If he starts to cry, I listen. If he’s upset about something, I stop and I talk to him about it. You’d be surprised [at] how much [you notice] that other people don’t.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Whether fans agree with her parenting techniques or not, Alicia couldn’t be a more dedicated mom. While recently traveling through Europe on a mother-son trip, the MTV Movie Award winner gushed about taking in the sights with her adorable bundle of joy.

“My baby is the best buddy to travel with, I love our adventures!” she wrote alongside a collage of photos from their family vacation. “And I love that he learns so much taking in all the different cultures we get to see. Here are a few of my favorite photos of us on our most recent European excursion. We had such incredible bonding time just me and my boy 24/7 for two weeks.”