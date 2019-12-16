Spending time with her family is the only thing that Alfre Woodard needs to be happy. At the 2019 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event, the mom of two admitted that every day in her life is special because she has her family by her side.

“I live an extraordinary life every day, every day. First of all, because my children Duncan and Mavis and my husband,” she exclusively shared to Closer Weekly about daughter Mavis, 28, and son Duncan, 26, as well as husband Roderick Spencer. “I’m related to scores of remarkable people and unusual people. So that’s my life. My life is my family and friends. And every day is charmed with them, even the times we have to learn lessons.”

Alfre has been married to her writer husband since 1983. After spending more than three decades together, she admits the secret to a very long and happy marriage is to find the right one.

“First of all, you’ve got to marry the right person!” she recently told Closer. “I think you know in your heart. It’s having the same sense of humor and putting the relationship before anything.”

Even though she’s found Mr. Right, Alfre says she still has a lot of things left to accomplish. In her career, she wants to take on more roles that will allow her to “discover and learn something” new. In her personal life, though, she just wants to keep cherishing all of the beautiful moments that she has with her family.

“I want to keep having fun, and [I want to spend] a lot of holiday time with my kids and my husband. We have so much fun together — laughing, cooking, seeing things and going, ‘Come here, guys, look at this!'” she gushed at the time. “Whatever comes up in their lives I just want to keep enjoying it. Mavis is 27 and Duncan is 25, so I might have to share them with somebody else someday, but it won’t be taking anything away. It will be adding more people into the circle. I just like making memories.”