Alfonso Ribeiro Is Dancing Into the Ballroom 20 Lbs. Lighter — Photos of His Weight-Loss Journey

Alfonso Ribeiro, who hosts the hit reality show Dancing With the Stars alongside Julianne Hough, has slimmed down ever since he stepped foot inside the ballroom.

The actor, also known for playing Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, first joined the dancing show as a contestant for the series’ 19th season. He and Witney Carson took home the Mirrorball Trophy when they were crowned winners on November 25, 2014.

Alfonso returned to the show as cohost alongside Tyra Banks for season 31, and he has served as the main host alongside Julianne beginning with season 32 in 2023. Closer takes a look at his weight-loss journey inside and out the ballroom.