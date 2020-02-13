All about his loved ones! Alfonso Ribeiro is crazy about his wife Angela, but date nights with them always features their littles one!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and the 48-year-old already has a plan when it comes to the meal he will be making his love. “I plan on making Spinach Artichoke Mashed Potatoes, aka ‘Spouse’s Favorite,'” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum exclusively tells Closer Weekly while promoting his partnership with Bob Evans Farms. “It’s a unique, delicious recipe from Bob Evans’ using their Original Mashed Potatoes. However, it won’t be just about the food, as the TV personality will be spending a low-key day with the fam on the day of love.

An evening at home with the family … we celebrated last weekend in Pebble Beach!” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host gushes. “Our date nights are family nights at home … our children keep our romance alive.” Aww!

Alfonso and Angela tied the knot in 2012. They share three kids — sons Alfonso Jr., Anders, and daughter Ava. The actor also has daughter Sienna, with his first wife, Robin Stapler. However, when it comes down to it, the comedian can easily name everything he loves about his wife.

“So many things. Angela is truly my soulmate,” Alfonso says. “Angela … the best wife, mother and friend there could ever be for me! To single out one thing does not do her justice,” he continues, and adds that her “never ending love and patience” is his favorite part of watching her be a parent. As for his children, the former Dancing With the Stars competitor has nothing but kind words to say about them.

“Amazing … active and busy,” he reveals of his kids. “Truly the center of my life.” This isn’t the first time that Alfonso has opened up about his family — he once gushed about traveling the world with them.

“I think travel is the greatest way to educate your family on people,” he previously told Closer in an exclusive interview. “Yes, you can read about things in books but nothing lands and sticks with you throughout your life than personal experience.”

