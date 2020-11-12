Alex Trebek‘s longtime wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, broke her silence following her husband’s devastating death. The real estate guru thanked fans for their support and “generosity” after the Jeopardy! star died following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages,” the 57-year-old penned alongside a throwback photo from their wedding day on Wednesday, November 11. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”

Ed Bailey/AP/Shutterstock

The TV icon’s beloved spouse concluded her post on behalf of their kids, Matthew Trebek, 30, and Emily Trebek, 27, writing, “Many blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”

The former project manager’s post comes three days after her husband lost his fight against stage IV pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020. Jeopardy! announced the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the iconic game show’s verified Twitter account confirmed. “Thank you, Alex.”

Ever since he revealed the news of his diagnosis in March 2019, Alex kept fans updated as he underwent chemotherapy. At the time he marked the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis, the former Wizard of Odds host was “very happy to report” that he beat the survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

“Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey was an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days,” he shared in March 2020. “I joked with a lot of friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression.”

Even though Alex wondered “if it was really worth fighting on,” he knew he couldn’t give up for the sake of his fans, friends and family. At the time he was battling his cancer, the Emmy Award winner credited Jean, whom he married in 1990, for being his rock.

“Alex says he never would have been able to get through his cancer battle without Jean. There were some very dark days when he just wanted to give up, but she has a way of lifting his spirits,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March 2020. “She makes him smile when he least expects it. He says he’s only beaten the odds this long because of his wife’s daily support.”

We’re sending our thoughts to the Trebek family during this tragic time.