We all know Alex Trebek as the iconic host of Jeopardy!, but there’s more to him of course — and he recently revealed what else he likes to do when he isn’t quizzing people.

“I work around the house,” the 79-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the 2020 ABC Winter Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. When he isn’t working up a sweat, the TV personality likes to kick back and take in some entertainment.

“I watch a lot of sports these days and that’s about it. And I do watch ‘Jeopardy!’, he revealed. “I subscribe to Netflix. I have DirecTV. I have Spectrum. And what else? I spend so much money a month on television and they keep coming up with new outlets. Hulu and this and that, and it’s driving me crazy. I wish … I liked the old days where you got everything in one package.” The game show host has been in the news for months, ever since he revealed that he is battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. He recently spoke of how he wants to be remembered.

“That he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” Alex said during the same press tour. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

Alex has been quite open throughout his fight with the disease, even revealing that he isn’t exactly filled with fear. “Throughout my life, I’ve always wondered about how courageous a human being I was,” the Emmy winner said during an interview with Good Morning America. “I just look at it as it’s a part of life. Does that mean I’m courageous because I’m dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I’d still have to deal with it. … But I’m not scared to death. So, maybe I am courageous.”

It is always great to hear from Alex. We will continue to root for him!