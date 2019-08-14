A rough day. Alex Rodriguez had his rental car recently broken into while in San Francisco, and now the former baseball player is speaking out about the unfortunate situation.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” the 44-year-old told ET. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

On Sunday, August 11, the ESPN analyst was robbed while out on dinner with a group. “Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment,” the police told the outlet. “The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen.”

This is quite the bit of rough news for Alex, especially since 2019 has been filled with nothing but positives for him — including getting engaged to performer Jennifer Lopez on March 9. The pair have been extremely open about the relationship, even sending each other lovely birthday messages. “I just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we have been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” the former athlete gushed in a video about the singer, 50.

“Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer,” he added. The hitmaker also had a kind message for her love on his birthday.

“Celebrating you today and everyday my love … you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm,” the Second Act actress captioned a clip from a concert. “Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life … wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!! So sweet!

While Alex had a bad weekend, we certainly know that Jennifer and his family will be there for him!