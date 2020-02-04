He may have been over the moon to watch fiancée Jennifer Lopez rock the stage during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, but Alex Rodriguez couldn’t help but try to steal some spotlight.

Following the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s iconic performance at the 54th annual sporting event, the former baseball star shared a hilarious clip from rehearsals pretending to be one of his future wife’s supporting vocalists.

“When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding,” Alex, 44, captioned a video of the Hustlers star, 50, during rehearsals. “Waaaay in the background,” he continued, adding the laugh-worthy hashtags, “Can you find me,” “Tall guy with shades on” and “J.Lo Super Bowl challenge” at the end of his post.

In the adorable clip, A.Rod, Jen and a large group of leotard-clad kiddos, including the brunette beauty’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, can be seen singing and dancing while practicing their routine. Amid the sea of little girls, who accompanied the “On the Floor” songstress on stage during her epic Super Bowl performance on February 2, the New York Yankees legend can be seen attempting to blend in. LOL!

Fans of the Hollywood super couple — who began dating around 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019 — laughed along with Alex in the comments section of his post. “You’re the tallest one there, of course we can see you,” one fan joked, while another echoed, “You’re also a count off on the choreography lol.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Loved it, you are always supporting her, that’s why she’s keeping you for good.”

Following the Second Act star’s highly anticipated halftime show, Alex praised Jen for her show-stopping performance. The Back in the Game star couldn’t help but gush over Jen, who also performed alongside Shakira, as he took to Instagram just moments after the show wrapped.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Alex wrote alongside a heartwarming clip while dancing around the field with daughter Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, following her performance. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

Alex wasn’t the only one to say sweet things about his future family member. The handsome hunk’s daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, fawned over their future step-sister, Emme, who appeared onstage to sing and dance alongside her talented mama in the incredible halftime show.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella gushed of Emme — whom the “Get Right” songstress shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as twin brother Max — gushed to Entertainment Tonight after the show. Natasha added, “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic.”

Jen and Alex have such an amazing, solid family!