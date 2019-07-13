So much support! Alex Rodriguez has not been shy about showing how much he admires his fiancée Jennifer Lopez — and he showed that once again by praising his love during her tour.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 13 to remind everyone of the incredible journey that the singer, 49, has been on. “Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride. But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication,” the former athlete wrote alongside a snap of the pair.

“Keep on killing it girl ❤️ #ItsMyParty#boss,” he added. Take a look at the lovely post below!

Fans were all about the act of love on Alex’s part, as they responded with nothing but kind words of their own. “Simply an amazing woman you’ve got right there. She’s killing it,” one person said. Another added, “Your support for her is inspiring!”

The Second Act actress performed at a sold-out show in New York City on Friday night for her It’s My Party tour that she is currently on — Alex has been by her side through most of it too. In fact, most recently he had her back when Jennifer didn’t have the best of shows.

“It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it!” the ESPN analyst gushed in hopes of lifting the hitmaker’s spirits up. “And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show. … “You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”

The pair announced their announced their engagement on March 6 during a vacation in the Bahamas after dating for two years. Jennifer shares twins, Max and Emme, both 11, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Alex has daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. This will be quite the blended family!

As we move forward, we expect to hear nothing but more stories of support from this family!