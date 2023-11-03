After Alec Baldwin was released from involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 65-year-old and his wife, Hilaria, hoped they could move on. But now that prosecutors in New Mexico are seeking new criminal charges against the 30 Rock star — who was holding the prop gun that fired the fatal bullet — an insider says the prospect of renewed charges has put pressure on Alec’s marriage to the 39-year-old, with whom he shares seven kids.

“Alec is sick over this, he can’t sleep or eat and he’s constantly on the phone with lawyers,” says the source. “His nerves are shot, so he’s very snappy — which never goes over well with his wife.”

Continues the insider, “This has put a lot of strain on the marriage, but as hard as it is, they’re sticking together.”