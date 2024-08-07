Alec Baldwin and Kelly Ripa have a mutual respect that goes way back, and an insider exclusively tells Closer the Rust star is hoping his TV friend will help him win back a ton of Hollywood pals who’ve deserted him in droves.

“To say that Alec needs all the help he can get to recover his reputation after the drama and manslaughter trial around Rust is the understatement of the century,” reveals a source familiar with the situation.

On October 22, 2021, the 66-year-old actor was holding the gun that discharged on the set of his Western film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor was recently on trial, but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had the case dismissed with prejudice after Alec’s legal team argued that “critical” evidence — specifically ammunition discovered by a man named Troy Teske (a friend of the father of convicted Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed) — “was never disclosed to us,” People reported.

According to Closer‘s source, “Even before that tragedy and fallout, Alec was a divisive figure who openly picked fights with fellow big names, and not just via his silly impressions on Saturday Night Live.”

In his 2017 memoir, Nevertheless, he “absolutely trashed Harrison Ford for stealing his role in the Jack Ryan films,” the source points out. “The man just has no filter, and that’s why the friendship with Kelly Ripa is so crucial to him going forward. She is incredibly beloved by her audience and prides herself for being known for telling it like it is and not sugarcoating anything.”

Alec has previously joined Kelly, 53, on the morning talk show Live! to fill in as a cohost, and because their friendship goes way back, the All My Children alum may be the perfect person to get Alec back on Hollywood’s good side.

“People believe her when she airs her opinions. Her advocacy can go a long way toward Alec repairing the damage the shooting and its aftermath did to his career,” the source says.

“And Alec thinks the world of Mark Consuelos, too!” the insider adds of Kelly’s husband, 53. “For now, he knows he can go on their show when he likes and get treated with respect. But really, Alec needs 10 more advocates like Kelly, because he desperately wants to keep working, and even continue to produce movies while his new reality show keeps running in the background and making him and his family money.”

Alec raised some eyebrows with his recent announcement that he and wife Hilaria Baldwin would showcase their brood of seven on a TLC reality show.

In fact, a separate source told Closer in June that the 30 Rock alum is well aware people are looking askance at him, but feels desperate to drum up some income — and please his wife. “Hilaria’s clearly the one pushing the show,” said the insider. “She’s fascinated with the spotlight.”

Alec, on the other hand, is worried about opening his doors to ever-present cameras. “It could give his many critics more sticks to beat him with,” added the insider. “He’s doing the show with a heavy heart.”