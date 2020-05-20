Alec Baldwin Jokes Hilaria Baldwin Is ‘Not Very Talented’ As She Gives Him an At-Home Haircut

She’s a professional! Hilaria Baldwin can now add hairstylist to her resume. The 36-year-old gave her husband, Alec Baldwin, a haircut after she noticed his locks were getting a little too long in quarantine. While she was shaping up his face, Hilaria got a little help from hairstylist Joseph Bennett, who taught her how to use clippers over the phone.

“My friend called just as I was about to get to the big finish,” Alec, 62, captioned the clip on Instagram on Tuesday, May 19. At first, the fitness guru was using scissors on her hubby’s hair and Alec seemed a little concerned his wife might do a bad job. “I think my hairstylist is very lovely, very beautiful, but not very talented,” he joked. “I don’t think she knows what she’s doing.”

When Joseph told the mom of four to switch to clippers, Alec looked a little less worried. He began singing “It’s Now or Never” by Elvis Presley until it was time for him to get up from the chair.

“Let me tell you what it’s like to be married to a movie star … especially one who has been unable to be fawned over in months due to the pandemic,” Hilaria hilariously wrote on her Instagram stories before she showed off her work.

“Actually, really good job!!” the Beetlejuice star’s 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, commented. Alec’s younger brother, William Baldwin, added, “Do me a favor, Hilaria … When he’s not looking, shave off his left eyebrow only.” LOL.

While in quarantine, the pair have been looking after their four young kids — Carmen, 6, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 4, and Romeo, 2 — and in a couple of months, Alec and Hilaria will welcome their fifth child! The couple announced they were expecting on April 6 when Hilaria shared a video of her getting an ultrasound on Instagram.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she wrote. The doting mom has also posted some pics online of her growing baby bump and she says Carmen can’t wait to meet her new sibling.

“She was feeling the baby move and [was] having a whole convo about how she is so excited to be a big sister again,” the Living Clearly Method author wrote on Instagram on Monday, May 18, next to a snap of her and her little girl. If one thing’s for sure, this baby will be born into a really awesome family!