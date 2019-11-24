He’s a loving husband and a devoted father, but Alec Baldwin has had an up and down relationship with his eldest child, Ireland Baldwin, and he recently touched on that.

“My relationship with my daughter is normal. Of course, it’s damaged as a result of high-conflict divorce,” the 61-year-old told Observer Review, referring to his relationship with his now ex-wife Kim Basinger. “There are scars, there are echoes of that. It’s tough. But I get along great with my daughter.”

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

“You look at all the time that was lost … If you did an analysis of the actual days I spent with Ireland [when she was growing up], you’d be appalled at how little it was,” the actor continued. The A-lister tied the knot with the L.A. Confidential actress, 65, in 1993. Ireland was the only child they had while together.

I was “obsessed with work. Trying to make it in the business and not getting that right, never getting that right. I married somebody who was successful. She was a very successful actress. Kim,” the 30 Rock alum recalled to the outlet. “[Kim was kind of peaking. She was 37 and I was 32. We got married. We both were working all the time. [Ireland] would go with Kim on location and I would go and meet them. Then we got divorced. There was a very acrimonious custody battle. Painful. Painful.”

Today, Alec has four more kids — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — with wife Hilaria Baldwin. The yoga instructor, 35, once had to speak out against people who criticized her relationship with her step-daughter.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother,” Hilaria said via Instagram on April 18, 2019. “But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

“I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise,” she added.

It sure does look like Ireland has plenty of love surrounding her.