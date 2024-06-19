Alec Baldwin raised some eyebrows with his recent announcement that he and wife Hilaria would showcase their brood of seven on a cutely raucous TLC reality show. After all, the 66-year-old is still facing trial this summer on involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Alec, who’s pled not guilty, is also facing a civil suit brought by Halyna’s mother, among others).

An insider exclusively tells Closer the 30 Rock alum is well aware people are looking askance at him, but feels desperate to drum up some income — and please his wife! “Hilaria’s clearly the one pushing the show,” says the insider. “She’s fascinated with the spotlight.”

Alec, on the other hand, is worried about opening his doors to ever-present cameras. “It could give his many critics more sticks to beat him with,” adds the insider. “He’s doing the show with a heavy heart.”