Alan Hamel Convinced Suzanne Somers Is 'Still With Him'

The late Suzanne Somers may have left this earthly realm last year, but her heartsick hubby, Alan Hamel, says her spirit still pays him eerie visits that defy reality!

“One day I’m in the kitchen with my family, and all of a sudden, Suzanne’s favorite song comes on the audio system,” says the TV producer, 88. “The audio system wasn’t even turned on!”

“It’s a Latin song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off.”

That wasn’t the first time Alan says ghostly things have happened!

In January, the grieving hubby was haunted by the late Three’s Company star about three months after her tragic death from breast cancer.

The former Anniversary Game host recalled how “a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room,” then “hovered” in front of a framed picture of him and his sweetie!”

Then, he says “a few weeks later, I opened all the doors and windows, and I saw the same hummingbird — they all have very distinctive colorings — and I walked over and extended my hands.”

“The hummingbird jumps into my hands, and she tucks in her little feet. All I felt was her belly. She felt safe.”

Alan adds he also feels Suzanne’s “palpable” presence when he goes to bed at night.

Those experiences have made him believe in the afterlife!

“We discard the body, but we still have a soul,” he explains. “The soul is energy, and I have to believe that it finds a dimension or a plane that we don’t understand.”

“I absolutely believe there is an afterlife. I do believe that when my time comes to expire, Suzanne will be waiting for me.”

These beliefs are something he and the blond stunner talked about before she passed in October at age 76.

“We were both very spiritual and we both believed there was a higher power,” he says. “Maybe some people might think I’m wacky, but I choose to believe.”

Alan’s love apparently transcends the wedding vow “till death do us part.”

Notes a source who exclusively spoke to Closer: “Alan is convinced Suzanne’s spirit is still with him in their house, and she’ll be with him until they’re rejoined in the great beyond!”