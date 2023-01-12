Scottish actor Alan Cumming has been a staple in Hollywood for decades, and his net worth proves it! The Aberfeldy, United Kingdom, native is an actor, singer, TV host and more. Keep reading to learn all about Alan’s career and how he makes money.

What Is Alan Cumming’s Net Worth?

The Spy Kids actor has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Alan Cumming Is an Actor

You may recognize Alan from films like The Anniversary Party, X2: X-Men United, Son of the Mask, and GoldenEye. He’s also appeared in a number of television shows, including The Good Fight, Sex and the City and Doctor Who.

In addition to movies and TV, Alan has been on Broadway, with Macbeth, Design For Living and Cabaret are his more notable roles.

Alan Cumming Is a Singer

Some of Alan’s top-rated songs include “Willkommen” from Cabaret, “Money” from Cabaret, “Don’t Tell Mama” from Cabaret, “Two Ladies” from Cabaret and more.

Alan Cumming Is the Host of ‘The Traitors’

The Traitors, premiering on Peacock on Wednesday, January 12, is a competition series featuring 20 contestants based on the Dutch series of the same name.

“We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit,'” Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal, explained.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Out of the 20 contestants, 10 will be familiar faces from other popular reality television shows: Arie Luyendyk Jr. from Bachelor Nation; Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills; Cirie Fields from Survivor; Cody Calafiore from Big Brother; Kate Chastain from Below Deck; Kyle Cooke from Summer House; Rachel Reilly from Big Brother; Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset; Ryan Lochte the Olympian and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from Survivor.

“I’ve been so excited. When you try to describe it to people, it’s so nuts. It’s the bonkers combination of many things, and then also me playing a character hosting it. I’m actually really happy that people will be able to see it,” Alan gushed in a January interview with Parade. “And to understand why I’ve been rabbiting on about for the last eight months.”