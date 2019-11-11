Throughout his decades-long Hollywood career, Alan Alda has accomplished too many milestones to count and taken home a numerous awards. While chatting with Closer Weekly at the New York City premiere of Marriage Story, the beloved actor revealed the special reason why The Four Seasons was his favorite film to make.

“I don’t have anything that I’m most proud of,” the 83-year-old star exclusively shared with Closer at the event on Sunday, November 10. However, Alan said he “had the most fun making The Four Seasons because I wrote it and directed it, two of my daughters were in it [and] my wife photographed it.” Aww!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The iconic M*A*S*H star couldn’t help but gush over working on the 1981 drama-romance flick with his youngest daughters, Elizabeth Alda, 59, and Beatrice Alda, 58, as well as his longtime wife, Arlene Alda. As fans remember, The Four Seasons film tells the story of three wealthy, married couples who experience a series of issues while taking a long vacation together.

Besides the fact that Alan has been a staple in Hollywood, the six-time Emmy Award winner has also seemed to perfect the art of aging. While gearing up to celebrate his upcoming 84th birthday this January, Alan told Closer some advice on how to make growing old a little more bearable.

“Well, first try to stay alive!” he hilariously quipped. “The second thing is to be curious. I’ve just always been curious. I don’t know what I’m going to do next.” He even dished that he works his hardest to stay positive. “I try to be happy where ever I am,” he said, adding that he’s a “realist” type of person. “I’m cynical and optimistic at the same time.” LOL!

Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

While previously chatting about his family, the If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face? author — who is also the dad of eldest daughter Eve Alda, 60 — credited his wife of more than 62 years for being his rock. During an exclusive interview with Closer at the New York Film Festival in early October, Alan gushed about his inspiring relationship with his longtime love.

“I don’t think we spoil each other, we just love each other,” The Aviator star said at the time. “Without her, I wouldn’t do an awful lot because every time I’m leaving the house to do some work, she says, ‘You’re going to be great.’ And I say the same thing to her. She’s a writer and a photographer, busy all the time, and I’m very proud of her.”

Alan couldn’t be more grateful for his wife and kids!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!