Beloved TV star Alan Alda has no qualms about being in quarantine with wife Arlene Alda amid the coronavirus pandemic. The M*A*S*H alum said he’s “having a good time” with his longtime spouse despite being at higher risk for COVID-19 because of Parkinson’s disease.

“I’ve found a lot of positive things,” the 84-year-old shared with AARP the Magazine for the June/July issue, per People. Alan jokingly added he’s “very happy about some of the changes we’ve had to go through” since being in lockdown at their home in Long Island, New York.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“For one thing, my wife, Arlene, is looking for ways to be creative during this time,” he sweetly explained. “So she’s gone back to painting and drawing, and she plays the piano every day and she’s experimenting with cooking.”

The six-time Emmy Award winner — who tied the knot with the professional musician, 87, in 1957 — said his wife’s meals are so delicious, he hasn’t “eaten this well since the last epidemic!”

Even though Alan is feasting in lockdown, he’s also making sure to stay on top of his fitness. At the time he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, he told the outlet he started to “exercise a lot.”

“A lot of people hear they have Parkinson’s and get depressed and panicky and don’t do anything, just hoping it’ll go away … it’s not going to,” he stated, noting there’s plenty you can do to “hold off the worst symptoms” like by walking, biking and doing other activities. “But also specific things … I move to music a lot.”

Red/AP/Shutterstock

The Longest Ride actor’s positive attitude comes as no surprise considering he’s remained optimistic about his diagnosis since the very beginning. While chatting with Closer Weekly this past March, Alan insisted he sees “no reason to slow down” while he still feels strong and healthy.

“As long as I’m having fun and doing things that make a difference,” he exclusively shared at the time. “In my head, I’m still a kid learning to do the best I can in whatever I do. That, to me, that is what makes life fun, so I’m going to do that as much as I can.”

The doting dad — who shares Eve Alda, 61, Elizabeth Alda, 59, and Beatrice Alda, 58, with Arlene — even credited sports like boxing, tennis, juggling, tai chi and others for keeping him “in good shape” and his mind free of any negative thoughts.

“It’s a common reaction to get depressed, and it’s really not necessary,” he explained. “It can get really bad, but your life isn’t over. You don’t die from it — you die with it.”

Keep hanging in there, Alan!

