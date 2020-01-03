Always improving. While Al Roker is a great father to his kids, he does admit that he wants to be even better for his special needs son, Nick.

“I want to be more patient, I think,” the weatherman, 65, said on Today on Thursday, January 2. ”Especially toward the end of the week after I get a little tired, I tend to get a little short with Nick. I’m trying just to be a little more patient with people.” However, Al’s coworker Hoda Kotb wanted to let everyone know just how amazing the TV personality is as a dad.

“Al and I had the chance to celebrate New Year’s together and one of the things Joel [Schiffman] and I both marvel at when it comes to you and your family is you and your son, Nick,” Hoda, 55, gushed. “I know there are a lot of great father-son relationships out there — there are probably a kazillion people watching right now — [but] watching Nick rest his head on your shoulder may be one of the most beautiful sights that I have ever seen.”

Al responded that he does “want to be a better person” for the teen. “As a lot of parents who have kids with special needs [know], they can try your patience,” he explained. “Not that they mean to or anything like that. … The thing I love about him, that I admire about him, is that he just kind of attacks it head-on. He’s very goal-oriented, and he’s a great kid.”

The You Look So Much Better in Person author shares his only son with his wife Deborah Roberts. They also have daughter Leila, 21. This isn’t the first time that Al has discussed being a parent to Nick — he once revealed the ups and downs he faces as a father.

“Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet,” Al told Guideposts magazine in an interview. “But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”

What a dad!