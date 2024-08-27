Al Roker’s granddaughter, Sky, is the light of his life, and her latest adorable photo proves it! The Today host shared the cutest picture of the little girl on Instagram, and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

“She is just pure joy,” Al, 70, captioned a photo of Sky, 13 months, on Monday, August 26.

The baby girl was born to Al’s eldest daughter, Courtney Roker, from his marriage to Alice Bell. Al is also a dad to kids Leila and Nick with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

In the photo, Sky sat on the floor of her nursery, surrounded by her colorful toys. She wore pajamas featuring the characters of Sesame Street on them.

“No question, you’re her favorite!” one person commented, while another wrote, “Would you look at baby girl, getting so big. Big smile like Grandpa Al’s.”

Courtney shares the little one with her husband, Wesley Laga.

Al, who celebrated his milestone birthday with a bash on Today on August 20, recently spoke out how much his life has changed since becoming a grandfather.

“Especially when you’re a first-time parent, you are so immersed in making sure your kid’s OK. It is all-consuming,” the weathercaster told TODAY.com on July 16. “And while from time to time you can appreciate the joy and the faith, you’re just so concerned and worried about this little person that you’re responsible for.”

“By the time you become a grandparent, you already know what it takes to raise a child,” he explained. “And since it’s not your primary responsibility, you can really just bask in the joy of everything they do because you don’t have to worry about all the other stuff.”

Sky recently experienced a big milestone in her life — learning how to crawl!

“This past weekend she started crawling at our house and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic!'” Al gushed.

“I don’t have to think about the fact that, now I’ve gotta really watch this kid. I mean, I do, but it’s not my 24-hour job,” he added, before realizing, “I’m gonna have to start baby proofing.”

When it comes to being a grandparent, Al said the feeling is “just reliving the joy of discovery of your child, only it’s once removed. So that now it really is just pure joy.”

It’s been a big month for Al, who dropped his son, Nick, 22, off at college for his junior year over the weekend.

“Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram on Sunday, August 25.

Deborah, 63, also reflecting on the emotional college drop-off ahead of the new fall semester.

“Well, that’s that. Move in, done. Nest is empty again. Certainly not as bad as year one,” she wrote in a post on her own Instagram account. “Yet, our hearts are sagging a bit. But his smile ensures that we will all be ok. Here’s to a great junior year, Nick. #emptynest #college #drop.”