Such a sweet bond. Al Roker loves being a father, and he reminded everyone recently just how crazy he is about his only son, Nicolas.

The popular weatherman, 65, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 5, to share an adorable photo of himself with his youngest child, 17. “Even though he can drive me crazy, I cannot imagine life without [Nicolas],” Al wrote alongside the snap showing his boy embracing him.

Fans were of course loving the loving the post, as they took to the comments section to react. “Al you’re a good man and no doubt an amazing father,” one person said. Another added, “This picture is perfect — A picture of unconditional love.”

The Today personality shares Nicholas, and daughter Leila, 20, with his wife, Deborah Roberts. Al also has another child, another daughter, Courtney, 33, from a previous relationship.

This is not the first time that Al has mentioned his only son, who has special needs — in fact, he has been quite open about him in the past and how tough it is raising him. “Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet,” Al once revealed to Guideposts magazine. “But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.” However, while Nicolas has his obstacles, he has overcame them all.

“Nick is a hard worker; he’s got a great sense of humor; he’s outgoing and a good swimmer; he’s developing a pretty good top-of-the-key basketball shot,” the Been There Done That author told the outlet. “He takes chess lessons a couple times a week, and he does okay. He’s also very affectionate — like his grandfather — and full of love to share.”

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc

“‘You must be proud of your son,’ someone will say. Yes, I am. More than they’ll ever know,” Al confessed. “The obstacles in this kid’s way were things that might have tripped up many others. Not Nick, not even with the disabilities he was born with. I can’t begin to take credit for who Nick is and who he might become,” he added. So incredible!

The relationship these two have is so inspiring!